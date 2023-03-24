Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPRX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

