YouGov’s (YOU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,640 ($20.14) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on YOU. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.14) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Friday, January 27th.

YouGov Stock Performance

Shares of YouGov stock opened at GBX 990 ($12.16) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 950.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 953.68. YouGov has a 52 week low of GBX 770 ($9.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,400 ($17.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5,823.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

