XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) PT Raised to GBX 216

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 216 ($2.65) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

Shares of XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 156 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 142.24. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 114.50 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 168 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. The firm has a market cap of £323.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2,228.57 and a beta of 0.43.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.