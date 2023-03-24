TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 235 ($2.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.95) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

LON TCAP opened at GBX 185.70 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.44. TP ICAP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100.85 ($1.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.20 ($2.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,428.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.77.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

