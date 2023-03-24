Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €54.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Kion Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of KGX stock opened at €33.38 ($35.89) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €35.88 and its 200 day moving average is €29.51. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($87.98).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

