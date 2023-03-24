Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

WYN opened at GBX 450.88 ($5.54) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £101.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Wynnstay Group has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($5.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 658 ($8.08). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 531.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 581.71.

Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. Wynnstay Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,125.00%.

Insider Activity

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.52), for a total transaction of £37,031.94 ($45,477.02). Insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

