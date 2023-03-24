Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($53.76) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPW. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) price target on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.50 ($40.32) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.50 ($46.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €42.67 ($45.88) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €37.31. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($32.82) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($44.43).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.