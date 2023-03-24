LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €83.00 by Morgan Stanley

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been given a €83.00 ($89.25) price objective by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.82% from the company’s previous close.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($77.42) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($92.47) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Price Performance

FRA LEG opened at €52.26 ($56.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €68.56 and a 200-day moving average of €65.56. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($80.83) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($105.91).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.