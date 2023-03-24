Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Orion Engineered Carbons’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orion Engineered Carbons’ FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

OEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:OEC opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Orion Engineered Carbons

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 49.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 138,509 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 20.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Orion Engineered Carbons

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,064.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,064.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $91,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,993.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orion Engineered Carbons Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Stories

