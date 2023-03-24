The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON TMG opened at GBX 53 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £48.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.33 and a beta of 1.04. The Mission Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40.80 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 71 ($0.87). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

