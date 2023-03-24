Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.89 Per Share

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $9.89 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s FY2024 earnings at $10.28 EPS.

TNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $346.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 495,349 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,733 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 156,989 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 5.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 365,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

