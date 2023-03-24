Analysts Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on PMT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,765 shares of company stock worth $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.39%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -126.98%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.