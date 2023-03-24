Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $80.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 in the last three months. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Roku Trading Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $139.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

