Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $5.21 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFIX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 73.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $574.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

