SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XHB)

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 15,545 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 66% compared to the average volume of 9,392 put options.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

