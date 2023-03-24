Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,448 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 305% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,064 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,724,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in UBS Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 153,036,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,471,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in UBS Group by 2,242.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,522,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286,562 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $81,603,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 205.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,975,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,987,000 after buying an additional 3,346,105 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Stock Down 6.0 %

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of UBS opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.14%.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.