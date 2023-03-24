iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,405 call options on the company. This is an increase of 331% compared to the typical volume of 1,951 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 213.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 266.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of EWY opened at $60.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

