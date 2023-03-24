TJX Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 19,782 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 62% compared to the typical volume of 12,206 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

