Zoetis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 13,793 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 883% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,403 call options.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after purchasing an additional 83,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after purchasing an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,588,000 after acquiring an additional 395,882 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $161.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

