Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 345,931 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 98% compared to the average daily volume of 174,728 put options.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

EWZ stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $39.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

