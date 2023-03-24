Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Price Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $6.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.30. Approximately 193,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,774,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.32.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

The stock has a market cap of $773.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.25%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -256.40%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.