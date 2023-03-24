WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $1.75. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. WeWork traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 476,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,124,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.

Get WeWork alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WeWork by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,205,000 after buying an additional 16,377,610 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the third quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in WeWork by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,745,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $2,286,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in WeWork by 191.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,534 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WeWork Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $618.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.65.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. WeWork’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.