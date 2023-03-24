WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $1.75. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. WeWork traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 476,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,124,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WeWork by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,205,000 after buying an additional 16,377,610 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the third quarter valued at about $7,018,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in WeWork by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,745,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,911 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter worth about $2,286,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in WeWork by 191.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,534 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WeWork Stock Performance
WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. WeWork’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WeWork Company Profile
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeWork (WE)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.