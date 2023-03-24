SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays downgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Barclays now has a $22.00 price target on the stock. SL Green Realty traded as low as $23.09 and last traded at $23.21, with a volume of 297612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Stock Down 8.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 455.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,944 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,417,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 53.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 674,516 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $19,681,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,655,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -218.12%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

