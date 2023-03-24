ON (NYSE:ONON) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $39.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ON traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 1866768 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

Several other research firms have also commented on ONON. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ON from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ON from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded ON from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ON from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ON by 847.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON by 93.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ON by 982.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ON by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Price Performance

About ON

The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of -78.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

