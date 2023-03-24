Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €31.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Stock Performance

ETR VAR1 opened at €23.35 ($25.11) on Tuesday. Varta has a twelve month low of €21.60 ($23.23) and a twelve month high of €99.90 ($107.42). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $943.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.