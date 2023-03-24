Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €31.00 by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Berenberg Bank set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Varta Stock Performance

ETR VAR1 opened at €23.35 ($25.11) on Tuesday. Varta has a twelve month low of €21.60 ($23.23) and a twelve month high of €99.90 ($107.42). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $943.81 million, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95.

About Varta

(Get Rating)

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.