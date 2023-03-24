Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) a €22.00 Price Target

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating) received a €22.00 ($23.66) price target from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Wednesday.

Deutsche EuroShop Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DEQ opened at €19.05 ($20.48) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €21.07 and its 200 day moving average is €21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.35. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €14.92 ($16.04) and a 12-month high of €26.80 ($28.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17.

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

