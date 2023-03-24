Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Grenke (ETR:GLJ) a €40.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GLJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Grenke in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on shares of Grenke in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

GLJ opened at €23.36 ($25.12) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.79. Grenke has a twelve month low of €17.99 ($19.34) and a twelve month high of €30.52 ($32.82). The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

