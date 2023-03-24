Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €79.00 ($84.95) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on G24. UBS Group set a €57.30 ($61.61) target price on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €52.50 ($56.45) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €57.70 ($62.04) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Scout24 Price Performance

G24 opened at €55.46 ($59.63) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.12 ($49.59) and a 1 year high of €62.42 ($67.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is €52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.46.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

