Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) has been given a €80.00 ($86.02) target price by Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBS. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on shares of Stratec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($127.96) target price on shares of Stratec in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, March 10th.

SBS stock opened at €65.90 ($70.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €80.45 and a 200-day moving average of €81.92. Stratec has a fifty-two week low of €64.70 ($69.57) and a fifty-two week high of €130.60 ($140.43).

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

