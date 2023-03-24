Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €133.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance

ETR:PFV opened at €153.00 ($164.52) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €162.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €156.18. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of €120.80 ($129.89) and a 1-year high of €192.00 ($206.45).

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement and analysis, and helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; vacuum rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, and piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; leak detectors; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

