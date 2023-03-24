Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €76.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €76.00 ($81.72) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($101.08) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Puma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of PUM stock opened at €53.78 ($57.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €54.73. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87. Puma has a 1 year low of €41.31 ($44.42) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($86.02).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

