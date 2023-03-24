Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($59.14) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS stock opened at €46.38 ($49.87) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of -66.51, a P/E/G ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a 12 month high of €55.52 ($59.70).

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.