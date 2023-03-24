JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on AXA in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.81) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.95) price objective on AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €31.50 ($33.87) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($38.17) price objective on AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

AXA Stock Down 1.0 %

CS stock opened at €27.23 ($29.27) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €28.43 and a 200-day moving average of €26.56. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($23.80) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($29.77).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

