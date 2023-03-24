JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €170.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €148.00 ($159.14) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.00 ($173.12) price target on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Safran Stock Performance

EPA:SAF opened at €134.70 ($144.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €131.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €117.41. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($72.23) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($99.31).

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

