Haywood Securities Increases Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Price Target to C$15.00

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of BRAG stock opened at C$2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$284.25 million and a P/E ratio of -12.96. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.41.

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides B2B online gaming technology services worldwide. It offers turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platforms, as well as casino content aggregator, lottery, marketing, and operational services. The company also provides GIVEMESPORT, a Facebook sport publisher; and GIVEMEBET, a sports book.

