Baader Bank Reiterates €2.50 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($4.09) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €2.00 ($2.15) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.12) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €5.20 ($5.59) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

AT1 stock opened at €1.64 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.39. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €1.73 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of €5.57 ($5.99). The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

