Scotiabank Upgrades Africa Oil (CVE:AOI) to Outperform

Africa Oil (CVE:AOI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$3.25.

Africa Oil Price Performance

Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$9.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.70.

