Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €45.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €45.50 ($48.92) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($68.82) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Covestro in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on Covestro in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of 1COV opened at €37.75 ($40.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.39. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a fifty-two week high of €49.53 ($53.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is €40.74 and its 200-day moving average is €36.85.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

