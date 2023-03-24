Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €162.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €162.00 ($174.19) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($209.68) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

ETR AFX opened at €135.05 ($145.22) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €133.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €125.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12-month low of €101.75 ($109.41) and a 12-month high of €152.35 ($163.82). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

