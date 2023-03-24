Joe Hurd Acquires 5,776 Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Rating) insider Joe Hurd purchased 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £5,082.88 ($6,242.02).

Trustpilot Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Trustpilot Group stock opened at GBX 88 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Trustpilot Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 51.85 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 162.90 ($2.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 102.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.54. The stock has a market cap of £366.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,933.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Trustpilot Group

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

