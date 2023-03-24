ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €700.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) received a €700.00 ($752.69) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($822.58) target price on ASML in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($741.94) price target on ASML in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on ASML in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €665.00 ($715.05) price target on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

