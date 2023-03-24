Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€240.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($258.06) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($213.98) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €167.00 ($179.57) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €229.00 ($246.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of RI stock opened at €206.40 ($221.94) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €195.25 and its 200 day moving average is €188.21. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($146.51).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

