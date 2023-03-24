Brokers Offer Predictions for Juniper Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Juniper Networks in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the network equipment provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.53.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,515,400.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,822. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.11%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.