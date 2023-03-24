Brokerages Set Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Price Target at $160.00

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EADSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Airbus Stock Performance

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Airbus has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $33.69.

About Airbus

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 48.13% and a net margin of 7.27%. Analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE is a holding and management company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of aerospace products, services, and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defense and Space. The Airbus segment offers jet aircraft, aircraft conversion and related services, turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components.

