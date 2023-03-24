Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Receives $8.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,562 shares of company stock worth $1,842,051 in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.