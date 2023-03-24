POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $16.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

PNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 66.0% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,590,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,211,000 after buying an additional 2,222,222 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter valued at about $34,903,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 12.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,875,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after buying an additional 426,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 89.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,692,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,544,000 after buying an additional 1,738,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Down 0.1 %

About POINT Biopharma Global

Shares of PNT opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.14. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

