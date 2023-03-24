Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives $1,833.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,833.33.

RKWBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Handelsbanken lowered Rockwool A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwool A/S from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Societe Generale upgraded Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rockwool A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of RKWBF opened at $233.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.49. Rockwool A/S has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $471.75.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

