Analysts Set Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Price Target at $22.17

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several research firms have commented on NLY. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.95.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,487,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

