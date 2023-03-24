Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Target Price at $37.00

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTO. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE VSTO opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

