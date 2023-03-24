Brokerages Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Target Price at $5.88

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.88.

COOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th.

COOK opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $469.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

