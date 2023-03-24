Brokerages Set Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Target Price at $5.88

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.88.
COOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Traeger Trading Down 1.5 %
COOK opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $469.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. Traeger has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Traeger (COOK)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.